× The Beat Full Show (7/21/18): Is it frustrating to see big names keep landing in LA?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: The Dodgers came up winners in the Manny Machado trade sweepstakes and Carm bemoans LA as a landing spot for big deals and free agents (think LeBron); Adam Hoge joins the show as Matt Nagy’s Bears get training camp rolling; we a get a taste of how Carm spent his vacation week (it won’t surprise you); NBCSC Bulls insider Vincent Goodwill breaks down the state of the offseason and Jabari Parker’s homecoming, and more.