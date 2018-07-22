× Steve Dale’s Pet World 7/22/2018

Steve Dale speaks with the Co-founder of Alley Cat Allies, Becky Robinson, as she prepares to be today’s keynote speaker at The Meow Meet-Up. Becky shares details about what Alley Cat Allies is, the benefits of TNR (trap-neuter-return), and more.

The Board Secretary and Adoption Counselor at CARE – Community Animal Rescue Effort Adoption Center, Diane Moe, also calls-in to talk about all of the work the center does and the opening of the new facilities in Skokie.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv