Radio Legends John Records Landecker & Bob Sirott Celebrate the Heyday of Rock Radio in Chicago and the Impact of Radio Hall of Famer Dick Biondi

Radio legends John Records Landecker and Bob Sirott join Dave Plier to share stories about golden age of rock radio in Chicago with a salute to Radio Hall of Famer Dick Biondi and the upcoming biopic ‘The Dick Biondi Film’. The upcoming screening is on Wednesday August 8th at 7:30 P.M. at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60655. For more, visit, thedickbiondifilm.com.