NBCSC Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill on the big question for fans: “What would constitute actual progress… having Jabari Parker in a Bulls uniform this season?”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill, who breaks down the upside (and downside) of the Jabari Parker signing and the question of what ‘progress’ looks like for a franchise in flux, whether or not bringing back Zach LaVine was the right move and what Wendell Carter Jr. can bring to the table, Parker’s defense of Derrick Rose and why his legacy in Chicago seems so complex, and more.