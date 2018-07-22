× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 7.22.18 | Live in Washington, D.C.

Dean’s live from the nation’s capital this week as he chats with experts from the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.!

They discuss the rich history of American flight both in the sky and out in space, as well as the fascinating science that made it all happen.

Dean looks at the weekend box office numbers and shares his surprisingly positive review of “Mama Mia: Here We Go Again”.

Dean also chats with Barbara Gaines from the Chicago Shakespeare Theater about their fantastic (and FREE!) Shakespeare in the Park performances, including Gaines’ own adaptation of “Midsummer Night’s Dream” set in modern Chicago.