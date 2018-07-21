× UK music expert talks Elvis Costello’s cancer announcement, music legends and this year’s Riot Fest

Author and U.K. radio personality Spencer Leigh joins “Elton Jim” Turano on The Matt Bubala Show. As a Liverpool resident, he shares the meaning and history of songs from major music legends like The Beatles. He joins The Matt Bubala Show once again to talk about a different Elvis…Elvis Costello. Leigh fills listeners in on Costello’s childhood and how his parents influenced his musical taste growing up. Recently, Costello announted that he was diagnosed with cancer and had to cancel his European leg of his tour. He is scheduled to play in Chicago in September at Riot Fest. For more information on Leigh’s work, visit his website to learn more on his interviews or to purchase his books.