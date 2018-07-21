× Trump-Putin Bromance and its Impact on 2018 Midterms; Singer/Songwriter/Arranger Laury Shelley sings Michel Legrand at August 1st Jazz Showcase

The president’s interaction with Vladimir Putin ruffled many feathers here at home. And the President continues the relationship with an invitation to the White House. What impact might this have on the 2018 Midterm elections? Political strategist Brad Bannon goes Behind the Curtain to explore.