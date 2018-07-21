Trump-Putin Bromance and its Impact on 2018 Midterms; Singer/Songwriter/Arranger Laury Shelley sings Michel Legrand at August 1st Jazz Showcase
The president’s interaction with Vladimir Putin ruffled many feathers here at home. And the President continues the relationship with an invitation to the White House. What impact might this have on the 2018 Midterm elections? Political strategist Brad Bannon goes Behind the Curtain to explore.
Then, the incredibly talented singer /songwriter Laury Shelley talks about her career working with Michel Legrand, Tony Bennett and many other legends and provides information for her upcoming concert on August 1st at the Jazz Showcase at Dearborn Station. Check it out!