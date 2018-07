× Swamp Dogg | Muscle Shoals Studio and His Relationship with Bon Iver

Sound Sessions corespondent, Brian Hlavacek sat down with the legendary Swamp Dogg backstage at Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin. They talked in depth about his time recording at the famed Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama during its heyday, adapting to auto-tune, and his special relationship with Bon Iver frontman, Justin Vernon.