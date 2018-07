× OTL #614: Ald. Waguespack on Chicago leadership, IL Railway Museum, The Secret History of The Riptides

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Alderman Scott Waguespack about his views on the city’s leadership, learns about the Illinois Railway Museum, and visits the lair of Steve Krakow (aka Plastic Crimewave) to discover the Secret History of 60s garage-rockers The Riptides. Local music this week courtesy of Sun Cop.

