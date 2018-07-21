× Full Show 7-22-18: Elton Jim Turano in for Matt Bubala

This episode marks the one month anniversary of The Matt Bubala Show starting at 1 a.m.! Roger, Jess and Elton Jim celebrate with pizza since Matt is out of town. This week’s show also begins early! In this full show podcast, Elton Jim talks with listeners about the 2018 World Cup and participates in a trivia game. At 2: 30 a.m., Elton Jim talks pop culture with Mick Kayler. Then at 3:30 a.m., BBC radio host Spencer Leigh from Liverpool joins the conversation to talk all things music and Elvis Costello. Later on, Elton Jim tries to rename the iPhone and talks about Emmy nominations. Tune in!