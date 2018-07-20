× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/20/18: Resumes Becoming Obsolete, Retaining Employees, & What Millennials Want From Brands

In this competitive hiring market, thousands of resumes are crossing employers desks, but Andrea Hanis thinks that the resume might be dead and a very digital alternative is already here. Tom Gimbel then joined Steve Bertrand to learn how those resumes will turn into great employees but companies will fight for them, Jeff Cartwright explained how companies are adjusting themselves to keep up with millennials expectations, and Front Row Phyllis is prepping for rainy weekend weather with all of the entertainment going on around the Chicago area.