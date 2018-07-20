× What to expect in an upcoming book that explores the Black roots of Rock n’ Roll

Dave Hoekstra is joined in-studio by Chicago writer, DJ, and musician James Porter to learn about his musically inclined up-bringing and the Black roots of Rock n’ Roll. James also shares details about his upcoming book “Wild in the Streets: Tales from Rock n’ Roll Negro Leagues” that is set to be released next year. The book explores the early stages of Rock and Blues, the influences that Black artists had on the sounds and music that created the two separate genres of Rock n’ Roll and R&B/Soul, and much more.