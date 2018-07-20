× What That Piece of Sports Memorablia May Be Worth…

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show sports memorabilia appraiser, speaker and contributor to Parade Magazine Michael Osacky of Baseball in The Attic.

During this visit he reveals what it takes to become a certified appraiser, discusses a Mickey Mantle baseball card insured for 12 million and appraises listeners’ items on air!

