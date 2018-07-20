× The Sklar Brothers: Say Yes and Figure It Out Later

Bill Leff is joined in the studio by the Sklar Brothers! They talk about being identical twin comedians, the early days of their comedy careers, what it was like working with Bob Odenkirk on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” their love for Chicago, and much more.

The Sklar Brothers will be performing at The Chicago Improv in Schaumburg this weekend.

Showtimes: Fri. 8:00PM & 10:15PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Call: 847-240-2001 / Tickets: $27

To purchase tickets visit: www.chicago.improv.com

