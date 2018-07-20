× The Opening Bell 7/20/18: The Financial Week In Review

From a market perspective, all eyes have been locked on the events at and following the Helsinki Summit between President Trump and President Putin, but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) focused on the number of financial stories here in the US like earnings season and the Federal Reserves perspective on the economy. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then brought more money news to the table as flyers will be spending more of it on ticket prices due to soaring fuel costs.