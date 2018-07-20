× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.20.18: Emmett Till cousin Deborah Watts, duck boats, weekend activities and Bright Side of Life

Today, we ask you if you think Congress Parkway should be renamed after Ida B. Wells. Then, as the investigation of Emmett Till’s murder continues, John hears from Till’s cousin, Deborah Watts. She co-founded the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and she shares some insights into how the investigation should progress. John shares sad news about a duck boat in Missouri, which capsized Thursday in a storm, and wonders why duck boats are used for tours. Finally, an Amy Winehouse tribute band, Lauryn Hill and the Art Institute Block Party are among the activities and acts you can enjoy this weekend. Then, the Bright Side of Life is when you tell us what’s making you smile today.