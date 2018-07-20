× “The Footlight District” Bring Their Soulful Rock to WGN Radio!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We are delighted to showcase the Chicago group “The Footlight District” on WGN Radio! Listen in to hear their soulful blues drift upon their blended harmonies as they rock two of their originals on our airwaves. Catch them live at The House Cafe in DeKalb and throughout Chicago!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

