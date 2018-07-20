DeRevolutions | The Catchy Earworm Your Mother Warned You About

The Derevolutions

On this episode of Sound Sessions, host Michael Heidemann and (former host) Kevin Richter speak to a group that knows how to cut right to the heart of what makes a catchy tune.  The Derevolutions have been lighting up Spotify playlists for the last couple years while maintaining a low-frequency tour schedule.  How do they do it?  Listen in to the interview below!  [This interview was recorded in February 2017] 

Listen to the FULL INTERVIEW with The DeRevolutions here [Comment Below]

