Taking a closer look at the Amazing Vendors of Wrigley Field

Dave Hoekstra is joined in studio by Wrigley Field vendors Rich Harris, Abe Rapuch, and Dave and Cindy Fosco to hold a panel discussion with the Co-Author of “Wrigley Field’s Amazing Vendors” (Images of Modern America), Lloyd Rutzky. As the group reflects on the evolution of vendors and the many items they’ve sold over the years; Lloyd shares the importance of the various images included in the publication, the process of putting the book together, and more.