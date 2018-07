× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.20.18: 720 Day

What a day! The Steve Cochran Show reveals their Top 50 Regular Guy Restaurants. Lots of pizza joints. The incredible David Foster called in ahead of his Ravinia show in August. Dan Hampton hasn’t seen the Jay Cutler reality show. Adam Hoge has spotted a lot of Bentley’s in Bourbonnais and Dean Richards had a honey of a deal.