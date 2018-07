× Roy Orbison Jr. reflects on his father’s legacy as he prepares to perform at The Fest for Beatles Fans

Dave Hoekstra speaks with Roy Orbison Jr. to talk about his Dad’s legacy and relationship with the Beatles. Roy shares details about his upcoming performance at The Fest for Beatles Fans in Chicago on August 11th, his latest book “The Authorized Roy Orbison“, the upcoming Hologram Tour of his late father that comes to Waukegan on Oct. 21st, and much more.