How to find (and keep) a great salesperson
Miller Heiman Group President and CEO Byron Matthews joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to discuss why a truly good salesman is hard to come by these days. Maybe it’s because kids are too busy online to care much about it, or maybe companies simply aren’t looking hard enough. Got a good salesman? Don’t let them go.
This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America, & Jones Lang LsSalle.
