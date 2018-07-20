Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 20

Posted 12:48 PM, July 20, 2018, by
Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Youtube, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle,  Nelson Mandela, MLB All Star Game, Rugrats, Jeff Goldblum Statue, Goliath Grouper, President Barack Obama, South Africa, Speech, White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Nickelodeon, Jurassic World, Shark, Shark Week,  Reboot, San Diego Comic Con, 44th President, Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury, Baby Geniuses, Live Action, Movies, 2020, Reboot, Reimagined

Google (Photo proved by: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is:  Bohemian Rhapsody | Official Trailer | 20th Century FOX

 