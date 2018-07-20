An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose weighted down body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, August 31, 1955. Local residents Roy Bryant, 24, and J.W. Milam, 35, were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. (AP Photo)
Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Cousin: “Carolyn Bryant [Donham] needs to come forward”
An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose weighted down body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, August 31, 1955. Local residents Roy Bryant, 24, and J.W. Milam, 35, were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. (AP Photo)
Emmett Till Legacy Foundation Co-Founder and cousin of Emmett Till, Deborah Watts, joins John to explain how she thinks the Justice Department’s continued investigation should progress. They discuss turning points since Till’s murder, about which the public has had the most questions.