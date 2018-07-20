× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: The Comic-Con trailers are rolling in!

Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, joins Bill and Ana to discuss the latest in TV news. Alex gives us the low down on what’s happening at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego and all the yummy new trailers. We also talk about actor Andrew Lincoln, who is reportedly leaving “The Walking Dead” after season nine and Roseanne Barr’s outburst video about Valerie Jarrett.

