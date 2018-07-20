× Dave Hoekstra gets insight about Washington Island’s Lavender Days

Dave Hoekstra speaks with Washington Island Wisconsin musician Julian Hagen about the upcoming “Lavender Days” at the Midwest’s Largest Lavender Farm. It’s set to have more than 20,000 plants on the island farm and during the event there will be performances by Julian himself and other great performers, demonstrations, great food, lavender massages and more.

Lavender Days takes please July 20-21st and to learn more visit www.fragantisle.com.