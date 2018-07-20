× Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Special Olympics, Hot Legal Topics, “I am who I am”, Rev. Gregory Livingston and Music from “The Footlight District” | Full Show (July 19th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We are Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Special Olympics with Pulitzer Prize winning author, Eileen McNamara. Then, we touch on the hottest legal topics of the week including: Sexing Scandals, MGM lawsuits and the Serial Stowaway with “Legal Face Off Host” Rich Lenkov. And from, “I am who I am”, Holly Simon joins us to discuss her organization and positive advocacy she brings to those who have encountered Autism in their lives — To find out more visit: http://www.iam-whoiam.com. Then, we are delighted to showcase the Chicago group “The Footlight District” on WGN Radio! Listen in to hear their soulful blues drift upon their blended harmonies as they rock two of their originals on our airwaves. Catch them live at The House Cafe in DeKalb and throughout Chicago! And finally, we welcome Reverend Gregory Livingston to share his thoughts about the state of Chicago and a monumental protest he’s organizing in the future.



Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER