Bill and Ana Belaval Full Show 7.20.18

Ana Belaval wraps things up on her last day guest co-hosting, and the Sklar Brothers join us to talk about their upcoming shows at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg this weekend. Also, Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben chimes in for our weekly TV news talk. Plus, Ana and Bill give away some tickets to Ravinia!

