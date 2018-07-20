”Hulkamania Won’t Stop Running Wild,” Episode 83, July 20, 2018
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
The Moscow Screwjob will outlive us all.
Hulk Hogan is back in the WWE Hall of Fame. We all knew this would happen. It’s still not good.
Brock Lesnar is making UFC fun! Read Chris’ 2016 Vice piece “Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, UFC’s Own WWE Feud.”
Buy The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics Into Pro Wrestling for only $3.16! In this week’s episode we discuss how certain banks no longer lend to The Donald. Read the book for more info.