Wintrust Business Lunch 7/19/18: Dennis Rodkin in Chance's Song, Google In Euro Trouble, & Creditworthy Email Addresses

The city was buzzing about the news of Chance The Rapper today releasing a few new songs today and Dennis Rodkin was charmed to hear that his Crains article was mentioned in the lyrics of one of those songs. He and Steve Bertrand also recapped some of the biggest real estate headlines like the news of Chicago Cubs player Jason Heyward buying a really expensive condo. Ian Sherr then shared the news about Google finding themselves in more legal trouble in the EU, and Ilyce Glink explained how certain email addresses could mean you’re more likely to default on a loan.