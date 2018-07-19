WGN Nightside w/ Dometi Pongo & Griffin Fillipitch | 7/18/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Dometi Pongo and Griffin Fillipitch discuss the upcoming Pitchfork Musical Festival as Lauryn Hill is set to perform her entire album “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in full. Dometi, Griffin, Producer CaSera (Cash), and callers explore what albums they’d like to hear performed live from beginning to end.

Then, Founder and President of Entrenuity, Brian Jenkins, joins us in-studio to share information about the company’s impact fund and non-traditional entrepreneurship. We end the night with a movie review of “Sorry to Bother You” and take a look at Chance The Rapper as a musical artist and activist, in the wake of his newly released 4 songs.