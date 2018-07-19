× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: The Instant Payment Technology Revitalizing Bankers & Consumers

For a while now Steve Grzanich has checked in with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leaders about the latest in their industries, and for Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management as Associated Bank), that regularly revolves around technology. Steve and Chuck talked about instant payment tools that are influencing the industry, attracting STEM educated workers, and the finalization of the merger of Bank Mutual.