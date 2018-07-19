The Opening Bell 7/19/18: Reverse Mortgages Ease Burdens For The Right People
Banking and technology is a developing relationship as time goes on, and Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management as Associated Bank), explained how consumers/banks are using instant banking tech on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. Steve Grzanich them touched base with David Hochberg (VP of Mortgage Lending at PERL Mortgage) to talk about the most misunderstood mortgage tool in the industry (reverse mortgages) and how he is pairing up with Orion Samuelson to sort of the confusion at his upcoming seminar on July 27th.