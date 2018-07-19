The Mincing Rascals 07.19.18: President Trump and President Putin, Harith Augustus police shooting, universal basic income in Chicago, MGM Resorts v. Las Vegas shooting victims
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by trying to understand President Trump’s method for answering questions in Helsinki with President Putin. Then, they debate how helpful video of the police shooting of Harith Augustus is. The Rascals go on to talk about universal basic income, proposed by Alderman Ameya Pawar. Plus, MGM Resorts is suing victims of the Las Vegas shooting, of which the Rascals also debate the validity.
Steve recommends “Endeavor” on PBS.
Scott recommends reading The New Operating System For the American Economy: Instead of Paying Taxes You Would Receive Dividends by Scott Smith.
Patti recommends that you watch “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu.
John recommends “Sharp Objects” on HBO.