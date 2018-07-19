× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.19.18: Las Vegas shooting victims attorney, “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs,” The Amazing Kreskin and Trump

John invites Las Vegas Attorney Robert Eglet, who is representing victims in last year’s Route 91 shooting. Robert explains why he thinks MGM Resorts is in the wrong for suing back those victims, which we asked you about in yesterday’s NewsClick. Then, Author Steve Brusatte describes how dinosaurs came to be, how they perished and how mammals thrived almost immediately following an asteroid the same volume as one billion atomic bombs. Steve writes The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs. Plus, John tells you how The Amazing Kreskin once found an item John hid in Peoria.