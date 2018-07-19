The Chicago Way – BSB (07/19/18): The ethics of playing God, designer babies, & Netflix
The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 4 (7/19/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden on a disturbing leap forward in the genetic engineering of humans & designer babies. Kasso also looks at a new Netflix series that is unsettling him. Plus, Kasso solutes the Special Olympics & a lesson learned from his son.
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here