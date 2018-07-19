× The Chicago Way – BSB (07/19/18): The ethics of playing God, designer babies, & Netflix

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 4 (7/19/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden on a disturbing leap forward in the genetic engineering of humans & designer babies. Kasso also looks at a new Netflix series that is unsettling him. Plus, Kasso solutes the Special Olympics & a lesson learned from his son.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3527629/3527629_2018-07-19-212829.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here