× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.19.18: Chip flavors

Would you eat fried pickle potato chips? We spent the morning discussing that very pressing issue. Along with other more fun topics with Rep. Peter Roskam, Sen. Dick Durbin and NBC’s Peter Alexander. We found out how much the original Motorola brick phone is worth in the Swap Meet segment and Dean Richards reports on the sales of Kim Kardashian’s perfume.