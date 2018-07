× Smart ovens make baking easy for everyone

Tovala Founder David Rabie joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about smart ovens paired with meal plans. Rabie hustled across the U.S. carrying his oven on buses and subways before getting $9 million in funding last year.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Find more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.