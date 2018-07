× Sen. Dick Durbin: “He [Trump] says things off the cuff that breaks your heart.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins the Steve Cochran Show after the president’s meeting with Putin. Durbin says our president has no sense of history and is unprepared every day. Durbin supports Dan Coats and says we need more people like him involved. Durbin also explains this mess of the the kids that have been separated from their parents.