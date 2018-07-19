Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Il., attends a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington. Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Rep. Peter Roskam: “This democracy that is the envy of the world.”
Congressman Peter Roskam joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the President’s meeting with Putin this week. Roskam had some passionate words about how this relationship is being handled and says Vladimir Putin’s Russia is aggressive and authoritarianism is on the rise in the world today and we need to stop it.