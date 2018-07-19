× Pitchfork Artist You Should Know: Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Multi-instrumentalist musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya joins Justin to talk about his career, coming up through the Chicago D.I.Y. scene, his 2017 record, “Drool,” the process of writing a song, the importance of trying new things, how drumming has shaped his sound, why he is always trying to push boundaries, the collaborative Chicago music scene and his appearance on Sunday at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

