This Oct. 2017 photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the interior of the Mandalay Bay hotel room 32-134 towards bathroom, part of the evidence images included on a preliminary report showing the interior of Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Paddock began shooting into the crowd attending the Route 91 Music Festival from his hotel room into a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival music below on Oct. 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas Shooting Victims Attorney Robert Eglet: “The evidence is overwhelming” that MGM is responsible
Las Vegas victims Attorney Robert Eglet represents the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, in Las Vegas last year. MGM Resorts has filed a counter suit against those victims, but Robert tells John how he initially made efforts to recover Mandalay Bay and MGM Resorts from the massacre.