Imperfect Produce is Helping The Planet, Truth and Reconciliation Summit, Warren "Our Car Guy" Price, and "Seize The Stage" | Full Show (July 18th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Imperfect Produce is Helping The Planet by saving over 2.6 Million Pounds of Produce in Chicago. On Thursday, July 26 the company will host a rooftop soiree at Chicago’s Marriott celebrating Imperfect Produce’s milestone. Then, Todd Belcore and Lisa Daniels to come in to talk about the Truth and Reconciliation Summit (which looks to rewire the social fabric of the Englewood community and move it forward through healing it’s past) coming up on July 20th. And do you have a car that might need some fixing? Well, we’ve ‘got a guy’…and that man’s name is Warren Price from European and US Auto. Listen in as he takes listener calls and helps people out of their automotive troubles. Then, Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards joins us to talk about what has been happening around the vine. Finally, we welcome comedian Paul Farahvar and the team from “Seize The Stage”: A Musical Review Benefit for the Epilepsy Foundation of Chicago. All proceeds go to Camp Blackhawk. Click play below and enjoy!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

