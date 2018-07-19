× Imperfect Produce: How Weird Shaped Vegetables are Saving The Planet

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Imperfect Produce is Helping The Planet by saving over 2.6 Million Pounds of Produce in Chicago. On Thursday, July 26 the company will host a rooftop soiree at Chicago’s Marriott celebrating Imperfect Produce’s milestone.

Truth and Reconciliation Summit, Warren “Our Car Guy” Price, and “Seize The Stage”

