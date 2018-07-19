× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 160: Bears Report To Training Camp Without Roquan Smith

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The boys are back in Bourbonnais, but there is no sign of first round draft pick Roquan Smith. Should Bears fans be worried about the rookie holding out? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the situation and bring you GM Ryan Pace’s comments on the matter. The guys also discuss Matt Nagy’s first camp and how physical it will be. Finally, by request, Hoge & Jahns review the first two episodes of “Very Cavallari” and Jay Cutler’s performance. Listen below!

