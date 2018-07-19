× Dean Richards ACTUALLY LIKES ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

Bill and Judy Pielach (in for Wendy Snyder) are joined by America’s most powerful film critic, Dean Richards! They talk about the ‘Brady Bunch’ house is up for sale. They also name some of their favorite places to visit in Hollywood. Then, Dean reviews “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, “Equalizer 2”, and “Eight Grade”.

