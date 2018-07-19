× Block Club Chicago Writer Kelly Bauer, Sommelier Belinda Chang, and Zanies Comedian Don Dipetta | Full Show (July 17th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Block Club Chicago writer Kelly Bauer joins the show to inform us a little bit more about Block Club Chicago and how it was reinvented and brought back to life. Then, Sommelier Belinda Chang helps us celebrate National Caviar Day and tells us about her new culinary agency, Belinda Chang LLC. Last but certainly not least we have Don Dipetta who is fresh off the Chicago Zanies Comedy Club stage to promote his new up and coming movie. Throughout the show we also talked about our grammar pet-peeves and we played our Tuesday TV Trivia game with our very own John Teti!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

