Bill and Judy Pielach Full Show 7.19.18

Today our special guest co-host is news queen Judy Pielach! Bill and Judy talk about the iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house. The Los Angeles home is up for sale for the first time since 1973. They also discuss Josh Hader’s punishment in the wake of his insensitive old tweets. Then, Bill brings up a disturbing news story about a suburban couple who locked their daughter in the basement because they thought she was possessed by a “demon.” After that, Dean Richards stops by to review ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,’ ‘Equalizer 2, and ‘Eight Grade.’

