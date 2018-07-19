× Bill and Judy Pielach Bonus Hour 7.19.18

Bill and Judy really bonded today during the bonus hour. They talked about their love for science fiction movies, and Bill finds a giant pen! Plus, WGN news anchor Ryan Burrow joins the show. They discuss Elon Musk‘s apology tweet to the British cave diver who helped in the rescue of the 12 Thai soccer players after calling him a ‘pedo’ on Twitter and more.

