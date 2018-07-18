× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/18/18: Terry Savage’s Credit Card Advice, Chicago’s First Food Boat, & Selling a Business The Right Way

Strong earnings day today in the market so there was plenty for Steve Bertrand to cover with Terry Savage, and they also covered the details from her most recent article about credit cards and debt. Frank Sennett shared the news of the city’s very first food boat that will surely be a hit during the summer season, and Terry Monroe has been in the business world a long time which gives him the know-how when selling a business.